UNDP appeals for assistance to help rebuild Sri Lanka

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has appealed for assistance to help rebuild Sri Lanka.

The UNDP said that through the Rebuild Sri Lanka platform, the public can contribute $5, $15 or more to support the healthcare and food sectors.

The contributions will be used to aid the current shortage in essential and non-essential medical supplies, to procure seeds for farmers for harvesting, and to create materials to encourage home gardening activities among families.

“Most importantly, your generosity will not only give Sri Lankans access to medicines and food but also the much needed hope with which they can rebuild a future for themselves,” the UNDP said.

“The ‘Rebuild Sri Lanka’ platform will enable people from across the globe to directly support vulnerable families in Sri Lanka through the procurement of critical medical supplies and strengthened food security efforts. The platform will provide full transparency over the use of funds, to ensure that these contributions will go exactly where they are needed. UNDP is committed to stand with the people of Sri Lanka in this time of need,” UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja said.

Sri Lanka, an island known as the jewel of the Indian Ocean, is currently facing a serious economic crisis.

This is the worst crisis that the country has faced since 1948. Millions have been affected – with 5.7 million people in desperate need of humanitarian assistance and almost 6.3 million Sri Lankans not knowing where their next meal will come from. (Colombo Gazette)