SJB accuses Hirunika of going against party decision

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today accused former MP Hirunika Premachandra of going against the stand taken by the party during the protest staged in Colombo yesterday.

SJB MP Hesha Withanage said that SJB member Hirunika Premachandra was looking to promote herself.

He said that the SJB, as a party, had decided it will not engage in any form of violence during the protest.

Withanage said that Premachandra’s actions were not in line with the decision taken by the SJB.

The MP said that the party will decide on the appropriate action to be taken against Premachandra.

The SJB criticised the Government for obstructing the protest march staged from Maradana to Fort.

Withanage said that the march was peaceful and they had no intention of breaking through the Police barricade.

Premachandra was seen attempting to push her way through the Police and even confronting some of the policemen.

The Police placed a human chain and prevented the protesters from reaching the Fort Railway Station.

Some of the protesters made several attempts to break through the Police line but failed.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, who took part in the protest march, left the area after failing in his attempt to deescalate the situation.

Premadasa hooted at when he left the area. (Colombo Gazette)