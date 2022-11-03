Qatar Fund sends 4.7 tons of urgent medical aid to Sri Lanka

The Qatar Fund for Development sent 4.7 tons of urgent medical aid to Sri Lanka,

The Aid was received by Jassim bin Jaber J.B. Al-Sorour, Ambassador of the State of Qatar and Keheliya Rambukwella, Minister of Health in Sri Lanka.

The Aid was handed over in the presence of Diplomats in the Mission and the senior officials of the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka including Janaka Chandraguptha, Secretary – Ministry of Health, Dr. Asela Gunawardana, DGHS, Dr. Anver Hamdani, Coordinator In-Charge of Covid-19 and Health Care Donor Activities.

This aid comes to invest in the health sector in Sri Lanka. It will play a pivotal role in promoting health and will contribute to alleviating the burden in the health sector in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)