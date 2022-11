Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has sustained a bullet injury in his leg after shots were fired at a rally in Gujranwala.

Azhar Mashwani, an official with Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, confirmed to Al Jazeera that the politician was shot in the leg but was not in danger. He was taken to a hospital in Lahore.

Khan has been leading a protest march to the capital, Islamabad, demanding snap elections. (Al Jazeera)