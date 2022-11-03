ISSO opens new outlet in Battaramulla

Sri Lanka’s beloved seafood restaurant, ISSO, famed for serving delectable gourmet seafood flavours to its “prawn-crazy” customers since 2016, opened their latest outlet in Battaramulla on 26th October 2022.

Their newest branch, located down Denzel Kobbekaduwa Mawatha and within walking distance from the Parliament Grounds, consists of a well-ventilated, open dine-in area with private rooms for larger groups. The new outlet has the capacity to seat 60 customers and has ample parking for restaurant visitors.

Commenting on the opening, Apinash Sivagumaaran, CEO and Co-Founder of ISSO Restaurants stated, “Our Battaramulla outlet is very special to us, we see great potential in this neighborhood. We have noticed a strong demand for our food from serving this area over the past 6 years, through our direct delivery channel. Therefore, we are excited to have moved closer to our customers and to continue serving our growing clientele.”

Speaking about the unique design of the structure, he added, “Another special feature about this outlet is that it has been constructed using recycled containers. We believe the aesthetically designed setting of the restaurant will enhance the dine-in experience for our customers.”

The location of the new restaurant has allowed for the extension of ISSO’s delivery radius to areas such as Talangama, Malabe, Thalawathagoda and Maharagama, affording more Sri Lankans the opportunity to enjoy delicious prawn dishes from ISSO at the restaurant or at their homes.

The ISSO outlets operate daily from 11.am to 10.pm for dine-in, delivery and takeaway, with outdoor seating and pre-reservations options. ISSO offers direct delivery services within both Colombo and Sri Jayawardanapura city limits. Customers can also opt to order through the PickMe and Uber Eats platforms.

ISSO currently operates outlets in Colombo 3 and Weligama along with its latest addition in Battaramulla. ISSO being a Sri Lankan, homegrown brand is now available for franchising both locally and internationally, taking the taste of Sri Lankan prawns to new heights – For further inquiries, please contact hello@isso.lk for more details.