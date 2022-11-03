Harin Fernando likely to resign next year

By Easwaran Rutnam

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando revealed plans to resign and join the social movement led by former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

Fernando said that if things settle by August, he will resign from his ministerial post and join Jayasuriya’s National Movement for Social Justice.

“I believe there is a very good concept which has been championed by the National Movement for Social Justice, Karu Jayasuriya and Victor Ivan. They came and presented it to us recently and I think that is the way forward. I want to step out of my political zone and get into that,” he said.

In an interview with Daily Mirror, Fernando said that the whole concept of Sri Lankan politics is wrong because it is divided by race, religion and ethnicity.

“We are divided,” he added.

Fernando also slammed Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa accusing him of being selfish and determined to become President.

“That is not going to be easy. You are just changing the face of a man who is exactly the problem that we had,” he added.

Fernando said that making Premadasa the President will be another mess and what is required is to change the system.

The Tourism Minister also said that he has advised his Ministry Secretary to work with State Minister Diana Gamage.

The Minister said that he has no issue with her but since she had been making statements critical of him, he has told his Ministry Secretary to coordinate with her office.

Fernando said that his Secretary has appointed an Additional Secretary to work with the State Minister to ensure both ministries are in sync. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)