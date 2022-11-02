US urges protesters in Sri Lanka to exercise rights peacefully

The United States today urged protesters in Sri Lanka to exercise their rights peacefully.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said that freedom of assembly is fundamental to democracy.

She urged the Sri Lanka Government to ensure space to support the rights of citizens.

The Ambassador also urged protesters to exercise their rights peacefully.

The Police had warned earlier that it will crackdown on the mass protest held in Colombo today (Wednesday).

The Police had issued letters to the protest leaders today saying they have not been given permission to go ahead with the protest. (Colombo Gazette)