Thanzyl Thajudeen joins PRCA Asia Pacific Regional Board

ASIA PACIFIC – 01st November, 2022 – The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has appointed Thanzyl Thajudeen MPRCA to its Asia Pacific Regional Board for two years from October 2022.

The Regional Board provides a formal mechanism to consult with the industry’s most senior practitioners on the issues PR and communications faces; to act as a think-tank for the industry; to inform the PRCA’s strategic priorities; and to produce helpful commentary, advice and best-practice guidance for PR and communications professionals.

In addition to his role as the country representative in Sri Lanka, Thajudeen will proactively work together with members and decision makers from diverse industry sectors and vertical disciplines in the region, to curate and mutually share knowledge, learning and culture-rich insights to help uplift the PR industry standards. ‘‘The APAC region holds tremendous potential in setting world-class benchmarks and practices given its rich diversity, heritage and inclusivity.’’

Thajudeen counts over 10 years of experience in PR, communications and responsible marketing including advising for numerous brands and organizations including startups and scaleups, and actively advocates among diverse industry peers and writes on contemporary challenges and reasoning. He is the founder and consultant of Mark & Comm Ltd, a reputation, strategy design and growth agency.

He is also a Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and a Chartered Marketer, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

During mid-October, PRCA APAC concluded and published various insights and stats into the PR industry landscape in Sri Lanka, after surveying over 33 leaders and senior colleagues from both local and multinational agencies. This will be followed by an industry webinar taking place on mid this Month, which will discuss contemporary challenges and solutions taking the local context.

Among the new Regional Board for 2022/2023 are Nitin Mantri, Group CEO- Avian WE, Caroline Hsu, Chief Global Officer- The Hoffman Agency, Carolyn Devanayagam, EVP & APAC Head of Corporate- Weber Shandwick, Thanzyl Thajudeen, Founder and Senior Consultant- Mark & Comm Ltd, Ferdinand L. Bondoy, Group Chief Executive Director- Partner and Co-Founder- COMCO Southeast Asia, Jian Yang, Head of Strategy- Distilleri, Ong Hock Chuan, Managing Partner- Maverick Indonesia, Dr. Tuong-Minh Ly-Le, Managing Director- EloQ Communications, Lee Nugent, Regional Director APAC- Archetype, Shawn Kim, Global Communications Director- Hahm Partners, Kiri Sinclair, Founder and CEO- Sinclair Comms, Amelia Tipping, Managing Director- H+K Strategies Australia.

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body, representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, delivering exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. Its mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. It also manages the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LGcomms – the UK’s national body for local government communicators.