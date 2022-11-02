SJB defends decision to take to the streets

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today defended its decision to take to the streets and protest against State repression.

SJB MP Eran Wickremeratne said that those protesting have different views on certain matters.

However, he said they are all united on ensuring democracy.

He noted that the Government had used emergency laws and high security zones to crackdown on protesters.

The MP says the Government is now using the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to crackdown on protesters.

Wickremeratne said that anyone can protest within the framework of the law.

Several Business Chambers in a joint statement had noted with concern that some organizations have called for mass protests today (Wednesday).

While recognizing their freedom of speech and right to express views, the Chambers requested all parties to call off protests of this nature that could undermine the efforts being taken to resolve the current economic crisis with the support of the international community. (Colombo Gazette)