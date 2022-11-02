Sajith, Dayasiri leave protest site as situation escalates

By Easwaran Rutnam

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera left the protest site in Colombo today when some protesters attempted to break through a Police human chain.

Premadasa was seen attempting to de-escalate the situation which arose between the protesters and the Police.

However, as the situation got worse, Premadasa moved away and eventually left the site with his close supporters and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs.

Meanwhile, Jayasekera was seen joining the protesters who attempted to break the Police human chain.

However, he later moved out of the area and was hooted at by some of the protesters.

The Police obstructed the joint protest staged in Colombo today and prevented several attempts to break through the Police human chain.

The protest march commenced at Maradana and proceeded towards the Fort Railway Station this afternoon.

Several Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) members, including Premadasa took part in the march.

However, the Police blocked the protesters from reaching the Fort Railway Station.

The protesters made several attempts to break through the Police human chain, but failed. (Colombo Gazette)