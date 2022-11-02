Rishad Bathiudeen acquitted in Easter Sunday attacks case

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen was acquitted in the Easter Sunday attacks case by the Colombo Fort Magistrate today.

The former Minister was arrested in April 2021 in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.

He was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act over allegations of aiding and abetting the suicide bombers responsible for the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

“Gotabaya Rajapaksa, came to power accusing me and the entire Muslim community for the Easter Sunday Attacks. They remanded me for 07 months unjustly under the PTA and thought that they could win the next elections as well. However, they were chased out by the people of this country even before completion of the first term and today with God’s grace, I have been acquitted by the Fort Magistrate court from all charges in the PTA Case. Truth will win, not immediately but definitely,” Bathiudeen tweeted.

The Police had said last year that Bathiudeen was arrested after “extensive investigations” were conducted. (Colombo Gazette)