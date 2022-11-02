Police warn of crackdown on mass protest

The Police have warned that it will crackdown on the mass protest scheduled to be staged in Colombo today (Wednesday).

According to reports, the Police have issued letters to the protest leaders today saying they have not been given permission to go ahead with the protest.

The protesters are expected to stage a walk and gather near the Fort Railway Station this evening.

The Police have stated that the protest could obstruct traffic and affect the business community in the area.

Earlier, several Business Chambers in a joint statement had noted with concern that some organizations have called for mass protests today.

While recognizing their freedom of speech and right to express views, the Chambers requested all parties to call off protests of this nature that could undermine the efforts being taken to resolve the current economic crisis with the support of the international community.

“Any act of destabilization taking place at this time and any negative publicity arising from it would seriously derail actions that are being taken to revive the economy including the efforts being taken to promote tourism,” the joint statement said.

A few air lines have agreed to commence flights to Sri Lanka and given the high cost of energy in Europe during the winter, Sri Lanka will have an ideal opportunity to attract tourists which will support the Hospitality industry that has been badly affected since the Easter attacks. In addition, any instability can affect the recovery process for exports and foreign investment too.

“We appeal to all parties to divert their energies and resources towards encouraging positive reforms and focus on how we recover as a nation instead of engaging in acts that can further damage the economy and place more burdens on the people of this country,” the joint statement said.

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya had said that it will support the protest. (Colombo Gazette)