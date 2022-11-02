Police obstruct joint protest staged in Colombo

The Police obstructed a joint protest staged in Colombo today and prevented several attempts to break through a Police human chain.

The protest march commenced at Maradana and proceeded towards the Fort Railway Station this afternoon.

Several Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) members, including party leader Sajith Premadasa took part in the march.

However, the Police blocked the protesters from reaching the Fort Railway Station.

The protesters made several attempts to break through the Police human chain, but failed.

SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera and others attempted to stage a rally at the location where they were stopped by the Police.

However, SJB member Hirunika Premachandra was seen opposing moves to suspend the protest march and demanded that the protesters push through the Police barricade.

Premachandra was seen making several attempts to go through the Police barricade, but failed.

The protest march was staged against the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and State repression.

The Police had earlier issued letters to the protest leaders saying they have not been given permission to go ahead with the protest. (Colombo Gazette)