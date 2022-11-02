Offshore patrol vessel gifted by US arrives in Sri Lanka

An offshore patrol vessel gifted by the United States (US) arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The ex-United States Coast Guard Cutter, USCGC Douglas Munro began its journey home following the training of the Sri Lankan crew at the US Coast Guard Base, in Seattle, Washington.

The ship, now named P 627, was welcomed in Colombo by the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung and the State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon.

“Welcome home @srilanka_Navy’s P627 (former @USCG Cutter Douglas Munro)! After a long journey from Seattle to Colombo, we celebrated the vessel’s arrival at the Colombo Port. We look forward to the vessel furthering our shared value of supporting Sri Lanka’s maritime sovereignty,” the US Ambassador tweeted.

P 627 set sail for home from Seattle, United States on 03rd September 2022 and called at the Port of Manila in the Philippines and the Port of Changi in Singapore before arriving in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)