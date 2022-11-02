Monk linked to businesswoman Thilini Priyamali remanded

A monk arrested over links to businesswoman Thilini Priyamali has been remanded until 16th November.

The Venerable Borella Sirisumana Thero was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday.

The monk was produced in court today and remanded.

Meanwhile, Thilini Priyamali, the owner of Thico Group of Companies (Pvt.) Ltd., and her business partner Isuru Bandara, have been ordered to be further remanded until 16th November.

Twelve complaints have been received so far against Thilini Priyamali who is currently in remand for allegedly defrauding over Rs. 1.28 billion.

The names of several politicians and businessman have been linked to Thilini Priyamali. (Colombo Gazette)