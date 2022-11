A technical fault forced open 2 sluice gates of the Kukule Ganga reservoir resulting in a massive volume of water flowing downstream.

The Irrigation Department said that two sluice gates were opened today owing to a technical fault.

Huge amounts of water were seen gushing downstream raising the threat of flash floods.

The public were alerted of the threat of flash floods in the Bulathsinhala, Ayagama and Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat Divisional areas. (Colombo Gazette)