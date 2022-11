A man who was admitted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in an accident involving the vehicle of State Minister Sanath Nishantha, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The victim had been admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital following the accident on 15th October in Puttalam.

State Minister Sanath Nishantha was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and released on bail. (Colombo Gazette)