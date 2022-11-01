Instagram says bug issue which affected users resolved

Instagram says a bug issue which affected thousands of users around the world, including some in Sri Lanka, has been resolved.

“We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers,” Instagram said.

Instagram users worldwide including in Sri Lanka, reported issues with their accounts last night, with some saying their accounts had been suspended or that the app crashed while loading posts.

According to a tweet by outage tracking website Downdetector.com, users indicated that they were having problems with Instagram since about 9pm Singapore time.

The hashtag #instagramdown was trending on Twitter as of 10.15pm, with more than 19,600 tweets.

Instagram users took to Twitter, posting screenshots of their account suspension notifications that claim their accounts do not follow Instagram’s community guidelines.

Some experienced the app crashing while opening and scrolling through Instagram. (Colombo Gazette)