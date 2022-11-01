Cop killed during unrest in Kebithigollewa

A policeman was killed during unrest in Kebithigollewa last night (Monday).

The policeman sustained serious injuries during a tense situation which arose after villagers resorted to violence following the death of man in a wild elephant attack.

According to the Police media unit, the policeman succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Villagers took to the streets and demanded a solution to the human-elephant conflict in the area after a man was killed n a wild elephant attack

The Police had also fired in the air in an attempt to control the unrest.

During the unrest some mobs had attacked the policeman.

A number of people, including a Buddhist monk, have been arrested over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)