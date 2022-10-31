Sri Lankan crowned Mrs Woman of the Universe, New Zealand

A Sri Lankan, Nishi Ranathunga, has been crowned Mrs Woman of the Universe New Zealand 2022.

Ranathunga, who is also the Mrs Universe New Zealand 2022 Second Runner-up, has been picked to represent New Zealand in the “Mrs Woman of the Universe”.

The Woman of the Universe beauty pageant is under the umbrella of Mrs Universe.

Ranathunga said that she was forever grateful to Mrs Universe New Zealand oraganization , National Directness Anna Marie Parrant for encouraging her, guiding her and giving her the opportunity and all the judges and sponsors of the event,

“Thank you so much all my families and friends, sponsors, community supporters who have helped, supported me throughout my pageant journey since years,” she added.

Amy Zinserling was crowned Mrs Universe New Zealand 2022 at the pageant held in New Zealand recently while Ranathunga was picked as the Second Runner-Up. (Colombo Gazette)