President shocked and saddened by Gujarat incident

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that he was shocked and saddened by the Gujarat incident.

The President extended his deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Sri Lanka.

“Shocked and saddened by the tragic accident in Morbi, Gujarat, with the collapse of the bridge. The Government and people of Sri Lanka join me in extending deepest condolences to you, the Government and people of India, especially the families of the citizens who lost their lives. May the injured have a speedy recovery and wish every success in the rescue & recovery operations underway,” the President said.

At least 141 people have died, while more than 100 others have been admitted to hospital and are under treatment after a colonial era cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi town on Sunday evening, plunging over 350 people into the river. (Colombo Gazette)