Instagram users worldwide, including in Sri Lanka report issues

Instagram users worldwide including in Sri Lanka, reported issues with their accounts, with some saying their accounts have been suspended or that the app crashed while loading posts.

According to a tweet by outage tracking website Downdetector.com, users indicated that they were having problems with Instagram since about 9pm Singapore time.

The hashtag #instagramdown was trending on Twitter as of 10.15pm, with more than 19,600 tweets.

Instagram’s PR team said on Twitter: “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account.

“We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”

Instagram users took to Twitter, posting screenshots of their account suspension notifications that claim their accounts do not follow Instagram’s community guidelines.

Some experienced the app crashing while opening and scrolling through Instagram. (CNA / Colombo Gazette)