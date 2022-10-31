Indonesia donates grocery packages to needy in Hambantota

Indonesia donated grocery packages to needy families in Hambantota, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Colombo said today.

The Embassy together with the Sri Lanka Indonesian Friendship Association (SLIFA) have organized a joint charity programme for distribution of dry rations to deserving Sri Lankans who are affected by the present economic crisis as a form of solidarity and friendship.

The charity programme commenced under the auspices of Dewi Gustina Tobing – Ambassador of Indonesia in Sri Lanka and Ms. Marleena Laxana – President of Sri Lanka Indonesian Friendship Association (SLIFA).

Ambassador Dewi Gustina Tobing handed over 160 grocery packages consisting of various types of dry food to needy Sri Lankan from the four religious communities of Buddhist, Hindu, Christian and Moslem respectively at their villages in Hambantota.

Ambassador Dewi Gustina Tobing handed over 40 packages directly to each religious community and witnessed by the each religious leader namely Ven. Kapugama Saranathissa Thero and Dishan Goonasekara (Buddhist); Kurkkal M Manoharan (actg) Kadiresan Kovil (Hindu); Mrs. Manju Dhilani – Christ Church (Christian); Rozy Marso – President Ruhunu Kumpulan Melayu-Hambantota (Moslem) and the President of Sri Lanka Indonesia Friendship Association (SLIFA) Ms. Marleena Laxana.

All communities expressed gratitude to the Indonesian community in Western Australia that donated the packages to needy Sri Lankan people in this difficult time of the economic crisis.

The donation was obtained from the Indonesian community in Western Australia in total 431 packages of dry rations worth LKR 2,159,120 (AUD. 9,193.-). These packages will be distributed to deserving persons from religious groups in Sri Lanka.

The 160 grocery packages have been distributed in Hambantota and the rest will be distributed in Colombo and its suburbs in November 2022 for needy Sri Lankan.

This social service project is to commemorate two milestone events which are the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka and the 30th anniversary of SLIFA. For the 70th anniversary diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka this year, the commemoration reflects the long-standing, strong bond relations between the two countries, proven throughout their long history since many centuries ago and became stronger with the establishment of diplomatic relations on the 6th of August 1952.

During economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Indonesia supported Sri Lanka by providing humanitarian aid in April and May 2022 as a symbol of the strong bonds between the two nations, Indonesia provided humanitarian aid for the people of Sri Lanka to the value of US$ 1.6 million of essential medicines and medical equipment due to the severe shortage in Sri Lanka.

In addition, on August 17, 2022, the Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Dewi Gustina Tobing, symbolically handed over grocery packages worth LKR 2.5 million to the needy Sri Lankan people after the flag-hoisting ceremony commemorating the 77th Indonesian Independence Day, which took place in the Indonesian Embassy courtyard in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)