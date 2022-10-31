Close Xi Jinping ally Zhang Youxia, 72, set for bigger PLA command role

Vice-chairman General Xu Qiliang, Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe and Joint Staff Department chief General Li Zuocheng have all reached 68 and are absent from the list of new Central Committee members.

Only General Miao Hua, chief of the CMC’s Political Work Department, and General Zhang Shengmin, head of military discipline, are still on the list. Both are under 68.

However, an exception has been made for Zhang Youxia, who turned 72 in July but still retains his seat in the Central Committee. Zhang is currently the second vice-chairman of the CMC, which is headed by President Xi Jinping and oversees the 2-million-strong People’s Liberation Army.

By staying on the committee, Zhang is likely to succeed Xu Qiliang as the CMC first vice-chairman.

Zhang is widely viewed as a close ally and “sworn brother” of Xi. His father, General Zhang Zongxun, was the PLA’s head of logistics in the 1970s. Three decades earlier, in 1947, he was commander of the PLA’s Northwest Army Corps when Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun, was its political commissar.

Zhang Youxia joined the military at 18 and was assigned to the 14th Group Army, based in Kunming, Yunnan province. He became a company commander during the Sino-Vietnamese war in 1979 while still in his 20s.