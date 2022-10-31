Air Force airlifts brain-dead patient from Badulla to Colombo

The Sri Lanka Air Force airlifted a brain-dead patient from Badulla to Colombo today.

According to the Air Force, the patient was transported to Colombo in keeping with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reached between the Sri Lanka Air Force and the Ministry of Health.

The victim, who met with an accident, was airlifted using a Bell- 412 helicopter which was converted into an air ambulance from the Badulla General Hospital to the National Hospital Colombo to retrieve his vital organs.

The organs are expected to be donated to recipients, especially for heart transplant surgery to be conducted by the National Hospital, Colombo.

The No.04 Squadron of the SLAF Base Ratmalana successfully accomplished the operation under the guidance of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana. (Colombo Gazette)