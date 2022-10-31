22nd Amendment enforced from today as 21st Amendment

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill will come into force as the 21st Amendment to the Constitution from today (31).

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today endorsed the certificate on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill which was passed by a special majority in Parliament recently.

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution was presented to Parliament on August 10, 2022 by Minister Dr. Wijedasa Rajapaksa.

According to the Supreme Court determination related to the petitions against the bill, amendments were made at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Judicial Affairs and approval was obtained.

On October 20 and 21, the debate on the second reading of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill was held.

At the end of the second reading, there were 179 votes in favor and 1 vote against. Later, during the vote on the third reading of the bill, 174 votes were in favor and one vote was against.

Accordingly, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution Bill will come into force as the 21st Amendment to the Constitution from today. (Colombo Gazette)