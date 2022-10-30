Waterspout creates panic in Jaffna

A large waterspout created panic in parts of Jaffna today with some locals unaware what it was.

The waterspout was reportedly seen off the seas of Point Pedro in Jaffna today.

A number of people gathered along the beach to witness the rare sight.

Some people panicked fearing it was a tornado.

Waterspouts have been seen in parts of Sri Lanka, including in Colombo, in the past as well.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said that a warning for strong winds had been issued for the North.

The DMC said that it was not aware of a waterspout being spotted in the area.

However, a DMC spokesman said that they were monitoring the situation in the North. (Colombo Gazette)