Sri Lankan among over 150 people killed in South Korea

A Sri Lankan is among over 150 people killed during Saturday night’s deadly crush in South Korea, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said.

The Sri Lankan is said to be a resident of Kandy.

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon district as huge crowds of partygoers, many in their late teens and 20s, converged in the entertainment district for late-night Halloween celebrations.

The deadliest stampede in South Korea’s history happened Saturday night in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in the famous nightlife district after tens of thousands of people visited the area for Halloween.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, a total of 151 people, including 19 foreigners, have been killed and 82 others injured, 19 of them seriously, according to Choi Seong-beom, head of the fire department in Yongsan, which includes Itaewon.

Of the deceased, 97 are female and 54 are male, Choi said.

The foreigners killed include those from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway. (Colombo Gazette)