Rear Admiral Pujitha Vithana appointed Sri Lanka Coast Guard Director General

Rear Admiral Pujitha Vithana has been appointed as the 07th Director General of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard with effect from 17th October 2022, the Ministry of Defence said today.

The letter of appointment in this regard was handed over to him by Defence Secretary, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) at the Ministry of Defence.

Rear Admiral Pujitha Vithana is a proud product of S. Thomas’ College, Bandarawela. He joined the Sri Lanka Navy in 1988 as an Officer Cadet of 18th intake, in the Executive branch. On successful completion of his basic training from the Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee, he was commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant in 1990. The senior officer completed his Sub Lieutenant Technical Course at the Naval and Maritime Academy in 1991 and has specialized Torpedo and Anti-Submarine from Underwater Warfare School, PNS Bahadur, Karachi, Pakistan. Progressing steadily in his career, the senior officer was elevated to the rank of Rear Admiral on 09th July 2022.

Rear Admiral Pujitha Vithana has commanded a number of ships, craft and shore establishments during his distinguished career. Naval Officer in Charge Hambantota and Port Facility Security Officer (Hambantota), Director Naval Administration, Deputy Area Commander Eastern Naval Area, and Port Facility Security Officer (Trincomalee) were some of the other key appointments he has held. Prior to his ascension to the post of Director General he served as Deputy Director General of Sri Lanka Coast Guard. (Colombo Gazette)