Ranil says India and Sri Lanka are two sides of same coin

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says India and Sri Lanka are two sides of the same coin.

He said that both countries have their differences in culture and religion but yet there are commonalities.

The President said that Deepavali is one of the commonalities that both countries enjoy.

The President made these remarks while addressing the gathering at the Deepavali celebrations organized by Colombo Expats Cultural Association (CECA) held at the Kingsbury Hotel, in Colombo.

“Diwali is an occasion that naturally brings everyone together to meet with family and friends,” the President said.

The President also commended CECA for organizing such an event and he also appreciated their commitment and assistance towards Sri Lanka in a moment of darkness to light up the lives of underprivileged children during the pandemic and crisis situation.

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay, First Lady Prof. Mithree Wickramasinghe, Mrs. Baglay, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and President’s Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, President of CECA Capt. A. Banerjee and several other officials attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)