Over 50 cyclists to ‘Race The Pearl’

The fifth edition of Race The Pearl, a 24-hour race that covers the entire length of 600 kilometres of Sri Lanka from top to bottom, will take place on the 5th of November, 2022.

Setting off from Point Pedro to Dondra Head. Race The Pearl will see ten cyclists – one from the United States of America, three from Great Britain, one from France and five Sri Lankans, lead the challenge of covering the distance, with over 40 more cyclists expected to join in teams, relay-style.

Beginning from Point Pedro which is the northernmost point of Sri Lanka, the route will consist five stages before it reaches the finishing point in Dondra Head, the southernmost tip of Sri Lanka.

Significantly, Race The Pearl’ has been included as a qualifier for the upcoming RAAM (Race Across America), a globally renowned ultra-distance road cycling race that covers over 4,800 kilometres of the USA from west coach to east coast. Race The Pearl is one of many high-octane mini ultra-distance road cycling races RAAM organisers have selected as a fitting event to name as a qualifier.

According to the Race Director and Organiser of Race The Pearl Yasas Hewage, the ten riders will cycle from start to finish without a break as they are in pursuit of earning qualification points for the RAAM.

“Other cyclists, perhaps 40 or more, will join the Race The Pearl as relay participants. They will race in phases and in different groups or as individuals, through the course of 24 hours,” revealed Hewage.

The organisers will provide a ‘Visit Sri Lanka – White Rider Jersey’ to all registered participants prior to race day, but what follows depends on the achievements of the competitors. All those who complete the race within the cutoff time of 30 hours are guaranteed with a Finisher T-shirt, and all competitors who reach the finishing line within the race time (24 hours) will receive a Medal of Grit. The 24-hour Solo and 24-hour Team Race athletes are eligible to earn the prestigious Pearl Jersey by beating the race time, which is considered the ultimate achievement.

During the course, the riders are set to endure the challenges of the head winds of Elephant Pass, the elevation of Laggala, exciting downhills, sun and rain as well as possible elephant encounters while pushing through the final part of the race in the night. Race The Pearl will be an unforgettable experience to all riders, mainly from overseas, who are guaranteed diverse natural terrains and riding textures in this island nation.

Race The Pearl is organised by Spinner Cycling, the organising and mechanical partner of Ironman 70.3 Colombo and Around The Pearl in 10 Days, another similar cycling experience. Race The Pearl is endorsed and supported by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotions Bureau, which expects to farther the #VisitSri Lanka and #SaveTheSriLankanSmile campaigns to the world through the cycling experience. These efforts are strengthened with an international promotional drive by hospitality partner Antiquity.

Over the years, Race The Pearl has had cyclists participate from the United Kingdom, USA, Australia, Mexico, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, France and a growing participation from Sri Lanka.

Hewage added: “The Ironman 70.3 franchise brought a USD 3 million economic impact within a week setting the benchmark for sports tourism and through Race the Pearl, expectations are afoot to build the segment of ‘Race Vacations’, as part of promoting ‘Cycling Tourism’ in Sri Lanka.”

Race the Pearl, an authentic Sri Lankan event has partners that promote the race internationally with MAS Kreeda providing the rider jersey, and local products with international reach including Samahan Swastha Amurthaya for immunization and detoxing, and Sidddalepa Pain Relief Spray for aches and pains, adding great value to the riders.

Race The Pearl also supports the Micro and SME sectors with over 200 room nights along the route as well as food and beverage purchases in partnership with ‘Genie’. Celebration partner, “Is there a Lion in you?” will welcome all riders at the finish line for a much deserved awards celebration. Pulse is Digital Media Partner and YesFM Radio Partner.

Race The Pearl can be followed on www.racethepearl.com on Facebook and Instagram.