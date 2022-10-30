At least 91 killed after suspension bridge in Gujarat collapsed

A British-era bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi has collapsed just a week after renovation, killing at least 91 people. Search is on for over 100 others, who have fallen into the river.

The government accepts responsibility for the tragedy, a minister said.



The suspension bridge — 200 km from Ahmedabad — collapsed at 6.42 this evening when around 500 people had congregated on it to perform some rituals in connection with the Chhath puja. Daytime videos from the spot over the weekend showed the bridge rocking dangerously as people walked across.

According to reports, around 100 people are still feared trapped in the waters of the Macchu river. Videos from the spot showed many struggling in the water, trying to reach the bank in darkness.

Many of the dead are women and children, locals say. Seventy people have been rescued and admitted in hospital. The rescue work is being hampered by the absence of light, officials said.

The cable bridge in Morbi — nearly 150 years old and a popular tourist spot — was closed for seven months for renovation work. It was reopened to the public on October 26, the Gujarati New Year. There was a ₹ 17 ticket to access the bridge.

“Renovation happened last week. We are also shocked. We are looking into the matter… The government takes responsibility for this tragedy,” Brijesh Merja, Gujarat’s minister for Labour and Employment, told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Gujarat today, tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Talked to Gujarat Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials about this. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected”.

With the bridge collapse coming ahead of the assembly elections in the state, the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party have blamed the BJP for the tragedy. The Congress has demanded an investigation, claiming that the bridge did not get a clearance for reopening from the city’s civic body. (NDTV)