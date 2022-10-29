Three more arrested over major cryptocurrency scam

Three more suspects have been arrested over a major cryptocurrency scam involving two Chinese nationals.

The Police have already arrested the two Chinese nationals and a Sri Lankan.

The other three who have now been arrested are also Sri Lankans.

The Chinese nationals were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport last month when they were about to leave Sri Lanka.

The Police said that the two foreigners had several meetings at star class hotels in Colombo and duped people into investing in cryptocurrency pyramid schemes.

According to the Police said that the victims were made to believe there were major financial incentives if they invested in the cryptocurrency pyramid scheme.

However, the Police said that no such financial incentives were received by those who invested in the schemes.

The Police said that over 8000 people in Sri Lanka have been duped in the scam.

The Chinese nationals have been carrying out this scam since the year 2020. (Colombo Gazette)