Sanath Jayasuriya slams Sri Lanka’s poor fielding

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya slammed Sri Lanka’s poor fielding during the T20 World Cup match against New Zealand.

He tweeted saying there can be no excuse for the poor fielding.

“Disappointing show. No excuse for the fielding . Body language must improve we owe it to the fans to win the next two!” Jayasuriya tweeted.

Glenn Phillips scored a magnificent century while Trent Boult scalped four wickets as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs in their Group 1 encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.

The victory in Group 1 sees New Zealand sit at the top of the table in Group 1 with 5 points in three games. The victory also sees them edge one step closer to sealing a place in the semi-finals. Sri Lanka meanwhile stay on two points from three matches. The victory was also New Zealand’s biggest against Sri Lanka in terms of runs in T20Is. (Colombo Gazette)