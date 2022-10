Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today donated a school bus to a school in Kotagala.

Premadasa donated the bus to Cambridge College, Kotagala at a function held today.

The Opposition Leader engaged in Hindu religious observances before heading to the school.

The bus was donated in the presence of the school authorities and students.

Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarians also attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)