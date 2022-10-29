Ranjan off to the US after being cleared to travel

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake left for the US after being cleared to travel overseas.

Ramanayake was earlier blocked at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) when he had attempted to travel overseas.

The former MP had gone to the airport on Friday night to travel to the US to attend the premiere of his latest movie.

However, officers of the Immigration and Emigration department refused to allow him to leave.

Ramanayake was told that he could not leave Sri Lanka owing to a pending court case.

The MP said that he has now been cleared to travel and left for the US to attend the premiere of his latest movie. (Colombo Gazette)