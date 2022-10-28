Sri Lanka’s creditors to hold crucial talks next week

Sri Lanka’s creditors are to hold crucial talks next week with debt restructuring on the agenda, the President’s Media Division said today.

Representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the President’s Office had talks yesterday ahead of the meeting between the creditors.

Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security Sagala Ratnayake met with the outgoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative for Sri Lanka Tubagus Feridhanusetyawan and the incoming IMF Resident Representative for Sri Lanka Ms Sarwat Jahan at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (27).

The three-member IMF team and Ratnayake exchanged views on prior action and debt restructuring.

Ratnayake assured the IMF team that he would brief President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the matters that were discussed at the meeting and convey his response to them.

President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs R.H.S. Samaratunga also joined the discussion yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)