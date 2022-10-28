Sri Lankan ranked among top lawyers in Britain

Sri Lankan Attorney-at-Law cum Solicitor, Jana Dhanabalasingam, has been ranked among the top lawyers in Britain.

He has been featured in the Chambers and Partners Guide 2022, the world’s leading legal rankings and insights intelligence company.

For over 30 years, Chambers has differentiated the very best legal talent by identifying and ranking law firm departments and lawyers globally.

Chambers in-depth research teams assess lawyers and law firms across more than 200 jurisdictions around the world, providing independent and impartial intelligence and market insight.

Attorney Jana Dhanabalasingam who founded York Solicitors, a leading law firm in London in partnership with another Sri Lankan Attorney cum Solicitor Theepan Arokianathar, is one of the leading lawyers in the UK.

He had recently represented a landmark case in the UK Court of Appeal in which the court laid down new guidance on assessment of evidence for the lower courts.

Attorney Jana Dhanabalasingam had also appeared in several leading cases related to human rights violations and commercial law in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)