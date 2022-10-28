Saudi energy minister visits India, discusses cooperation with officials

NEW DELHI — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who’s also the Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Economy and Investment in the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council, paid a visit on Friday to India.

During the visit, Prince Abdulaziz held meetings with the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; Minister of Petroleum, Hardeep Singh; Minister of Electricity, Raj Kumar Singh, and a number of leaders of the Indian business sector.

The two parties discussed enhancing integration between Saudi Arabia and India and opportunities for joint cooperation between them. –(SaudiGazette.com)
