Ranjan blocked at BIA when attempting to travel overseas

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake was blocked at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) when he had attempted to travel overseas.

Ramanayake had gone to the airport last night to travel to the US to attend the premiere of his latest movie.

However, officers of the Immigration and Emigration department refused to allow him to leave.

Ramanayake was told that he could not leave Sri Lanka owing to a pending court case.

The former MP, who was serving a jail term, was granted a conditional pardon by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in August.

The Supreme Court had sentenced former MP Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court.

Ramanayake’s Parliament seat was also abolished due to his sentencing, despite objections raised by the opposition on multiple occasions in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)