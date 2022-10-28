Prime Group Wins Two Gold Awards for Customer Engagement Campaign – ‘Good deed, is a good investment’

Prime Group, the leading real estate company in Sri Lanka won two Gold Awards at the 11th Global Customer Engagement Forum and Awards held recently, in recognition of its social media campaign carried out on Facebook over the past few months. The awards recognized the customer engagement from the 3rd phase of the campaign themed, ‘Good deed, is a good investment’. This award signifies Prime Group’s achievements in the said category for the third consecutive year.

“We are delighted at winning two gold awards,” said Deputy CEO of Prime Group, Ruminda Randeniya. “It is a very moving video clip that recognizes the good done by ordinary citizens and being able to reward them is always a pleasure. We, at Prime Group believe that this will encourage every human being to do good deeds.”

The ACEF Program is organized by a team of professionals from India, Sri Lanka and the UAE and is guided by Advisory Members from Branding, Marketing and Creative Agencies based in India, USA, Australia, Singapore, UAE and Sri Lanka. Their programs are focused on Customer Engagement Activities, Branding, Marketing, CSR, Rural Marketing, Properties (Hospitality & Real Estate) and HR, and are planned for India, Sri Lanka, the GCC Countries and the Asia Pacific Region.

Prime Group’s Deputy CEO further said, “As we continue our business, we wish to give back to society as well. Prime is always there to fulfill a person’s dream. By doing this social experiment, we were able to reward the citizens who share the same mentality and have the same ideas that we do. This award is testament to the fact that a good deed is a good investment. The analytics too prove the point, by having over 4M views, 123,000 likes, more than 23,000 shares and over 6,000 comments.”

The ACEF goal is to help professionals discover what solutions change-managers have found helpful to stay on current methods and tools; to network with colleagues and solution providers; to help in learning new trends, best practices and case studies; and to get a better picture of where the industry is headed. ACEF Forums feature in-depth discussions into the increasingly important “engagement” aspect of connection. It is one thing to know the customer and yet another to know how to engage each one of them.

“For over the years, Prime Group has built a reputation for customer engagements and earned the trust of all those who partner with us by building livable, lovable neighbourhoods where our customers can thrive”. Mr. Randeniya concluded.

Watch the ‘Good deed, is a good investment’ video clip here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6htGdgPj_E).