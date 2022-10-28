More reason to love yourself as The Body Shop restocks on all your favourites

The wait is officially over! All of your The Body Shop favourites are now back in stores across Sri Lanka with new treats for all things skin, hair, and body care.

From the ever-popular Tea Tree range to the citrus-sy Vitamin C collection, to the healing Vitamin E line, the British beauty brand has re-stocked their shelves with more effective and fragrant body-loving formulas. Excitingly, they’ve filled their shelves also with more of their newly-revamped range of iconic body butters.

Introduced by The Body Shop nearly three decades ago, these indulgent body products have made their way into beauty cabinets across the world. A lifesaver especially for dry skin types, each product –irrespective of flavour- promises to reveal softer, fresher, and more nourished skin for round the clock moisture after each use. Just slather on after a shower and you’re good to go! 100% vegan and made with community trade Shea butter and ingredients, The Body Shop customers in Sri Lanka can now choose again from a wide range of these re-formulated flavours.

Bid dry skin a forever goodbye with cult favourites, fruity Strawberry, nutty Shea, and heavenly rich Almond Milk Body Butters. Both promise up to 96hrs of intense moisture, specially formulated to soothe, restore and protect dry, sensitive skin.

Be transported to the hammams of Morocco with the subtle –yet sophisticated- Argan Oil Body Butter experience, or dip into Moringa Body Butter for a sublimely nourishing treat.

For those with normal to dry skin, choose between fruity and floral with the rose-scented British Rose Body Butter or the zesty Satsuma Body Butter. Both light to the touch and rich in moisture, one can expect silkier and softer skin after every use.

For an unrivalled hydration experience however, The Body Shop’s nourishing and intensely creamy Mango Body Butter and Avocado Body Butter boasts a whopping 96hr moisture retention capacity while also leaving behind a natural glow. Definitely a lifesaver for very dry skin types.

Furthermore, all customers visiting any of The Body Shop stores across Sri Lanka can avail of free skin consultations and product demonstrations to help choose what products are the best fit for their unique skincare needs.

Shop all of your favourites –as well as the newly re-stocked collections of Body Butters- from The Body Shop flagship store on Bagatelle Road, Odel in Alexandra Place, the Kandy City Centre, and at the Colombo City Centre in Colombo 02.