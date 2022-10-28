KPIs to review progress of Government officials

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) will be introduced to measure the performance of Government institutions and officials.

The National Council Sub-Committee on Identifying Priorities in Formulating Short, Medium and Long Term Policies, which met under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Namal Rajapakse, discussed proposals to introduce Key Performance Indicators to measure the performance of government institutions.

The committee emphasised the need to prepare metrics to review the progress of Government agencies and Government officials, in order to effectively streamline the Government mechanism.

it was decided at the meeting to discuss this matter with all other services including the administrative service and start formulating policies.

Officials representing the Ministry of Public Administration Home Affairs Provincial Councils and Local Government and Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association were present at the discussion.

State Minister Ashoka Priyantha, Members of Parliament Pavitra Vanniarachchi, Vajira Abeywardena and Sagara Kariyawasam were also present. (Colombo Gazette)