Disciplinary action to be sought on monks

Disciplinary action is to be sought on monks in the event there is evidence to back any allegations against them.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka said that he hopes to propose a mechanism to inform the Mahanayaka Theros (Chief Prelates) through the Police and his Ministry, if there is an allegation raised against a monk.

He said that they will look to enforce the law on such monks and take disciplinary action.

The Minister also said that new laws will be introduced to deal with such issues in future.

The Minister expressed these views at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

The committee drew attention to the damage caused to the order by monks who are engaged in certain business activities.

There was also a discussion about the release of lands that do not belong to the Department of Archaeology in connection with the Mulathivu Kurundi Vihara.

The Minister instructed officials of the Department of Archaeology to release property for the purposes of agriculture and other activities in coordination with the relevant institutions, except for property that has been surveyed by the Department of Archaeology. (Colombo Gazette)