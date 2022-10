A Police officer has been arrested after he accidentally shot and injured a 15-year-old boy during an altercation in Matara today.

The Police said that the weapon of a 55-year-old Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Thihagoda Police had gone off during an altercation.

The teen is said to be in critical condition in hospital.

The Sub-Inspector has been arrested and interdicted over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)