Coimbatore car blast accused met man linked to Sri Lanka Easter bombing

A suspect arrested over a car explosion in Coimbatore had met with Muhammad Azharuddin, a suspect jailed over links to the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter Sunday suicide bombings, India Today reported.

Feroz, who visited Viyyur prison and met Muhammad Azharuddin, is one of the six men arrested in connection with the Coimbatore car explosion on Sunday, which killed one person, India Today reported.

According to India Today, Feroz had met Azharuddin in Viyyur jail. Azharuddin was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on July 15, 2019, for having links to those involved in the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter Sunday suicide bombing, which killed over 250 people.

Feroz was arrested by police on Tuesday after some of his associates were caught on the CCTV camera outside Mubin’s house. Mubin, who died in the car explosion on Sunday, had received help from the five men in preparing the explosive device and procuring the car that exploded.

The CCTV footage from the day of the blast captured them carrying a heavy object wrapped in a sack and placing it in the car which later exploded outside Kottai Eswaran temple at 4.30 am on Sunday.

A few of the six men who were arrested in connection with this case were on NIA radar in 2019. Some were even questioned by NIA officials in 2019 after the Sri Lankan Easter Sunday suicide bombing.

The car explosion in Coimbatore on Sunday was triggered by an LPG cylinder bursting inside the vehicle. It was initially considered an accident until state DGP Sylendra Babu revealed a shocking terrorist plot angle.

“We found nails and marble balls in the blast area. Upon searching his home, chemicals used for low-intense explosions like Potassium nitrate, Aluminium powder, charcoal and Sulphur which can be used for making country bombs were seized,” said the DGP. (India Today / Colombo Gazette)