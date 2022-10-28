Amnesty offered for soldiers absent without leave

The Ministry of Defence has declared a general amnesty for soldiers who have been absent without leave (AWOL).

The period of general amnesty will be in force from 15.11.2022 until 31.12.2022.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Defence said that soldiers who have been absent without leave will receive a legal discharge from their respective services, if they make use of the amnesty.

Tri-Forces personnel who have been absent without leave on or before 25.10.2022 will be able to receive their discharge from military service and if any amount is due, it should be settled prior to discharge. (Colombo Gazette)