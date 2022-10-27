Two Chinese arrested over major cryptocurrency scam

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested in Colombo over a major cryptocurrency scam, the Police said today.

Police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said that the Chinese nationals were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport when they were about to leave Sri Lanka.

He said that the two foreigners had several meetings at star class hotels in Colombo and duped people into investing in cryptocurrency pyramid schemes.

The Police spokesman said that the victims were made to believe there were major financial incentives if they invested in the cryptocurrency pyramid scheme.

However, he said that no such financial incentives were received by those who invested in the schemes.

Thalduwa said that over 8000 people in Sri Lanka have been duped in the scam.

The Chinese nationals have been carrying out this scam since the year 2020. (Colombo Gazette)