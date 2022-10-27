Twelve complaints against businesswoman Thilini Priyamali

Twelve complaints have been received so far against businesswoman Thilini Priyamali who is currently in remand for allegedly defrauding over Rs. 1.28 billion.

Priyamali and her business partner have been remanded until 02 November.

Priyamali was arrested recently over a complaint received from a businessman pertaining to the misappropriation of well over Rs 200 mn.

Her business partner Isuru Bandara was arrested later.

Thilini Priyamali operated a luxury office on the 34th floor of the World Trade Center in Colombo.

She was recently taken to inspect her office at the World Trade Center.

The names of several politicians and businessman have been linked to Thilini Priyamali. (Colombo Gazette)