TRC brought under the Ministry of Technology

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRC) has been removed from the Defence Ministry and brought under the Ministry of Technology.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a gazette notice removing the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka and Allied Institutions from the Ministry of Defence and bringing it under the purview of the Ministry of Technology.

Wickremesinghe is both the Minister of Defence and the Ministry of Technology.

The gazette also notes that the Ministry of Technology will promote sustained development in the telecommunication industry by shaping the regulatory process, protecting public interest and being responsive to challenges in an increasingly competitive market.

The Ministry of Technology has also been tasked with matters relating to the expansion of digital technology ventures and providing technical assistance to the relevant Ministries for developing Green Technology Projects. (Colombo Gazette)